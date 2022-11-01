YouTube
    Narrow escape for devotees after temple chariot collapses onto crowd

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 01: A number of devotees gathered for a temple festival in Karnataka had a narrow escape after a chariot collapsed onto the crowd on Tuesday. The incident happened at the Veerabhadreshwara Temple at Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

    Video grab
    Video grab

    A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI shows a temple chariot falling down due to a broken wheel while it was being carried by them during a festival at Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar.

    The incident then led to chaos where onlookers managed to save themselves from a major accident.

    Karnataka's Veerabhadreshwara Temple located in the Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar is dedicated to the Veerbhadra avatar of Lord Shiva. The temple is known for its beautiful architecture. The temple attracts many devotees year-round.

    The Rathotsava or the Chariot festival, was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The incident comes at a time when the devastating Morbi bridge collapse that claimed more than 140 lives is still afresh.

    X