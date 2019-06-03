  • search
    'Namma Metro' services on Purple Line disrupted after lightning damages equipment

    Bengaluru, June 03: The 'Namma Metro' services in Bengaluru were disrupted due to heavy downpour on Sunday evening, said reports.

    The services were affected on the Purple Line of the Bengaluru Metro due to a power outage at the Baiyappanahalli metro station. The outage was due to the lightning which reportedly damaged the electrical equipement.

    A Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) statement said that the 'traction power supply on the Purple Line was not available from 7.23 p.m to 8.01 p.m. on Sunday elvening.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL gives contract to make 7 trains to BEML

    Bengaluru Metro, also called Namma Metro, is the fourth longest operational metro network in India after the Delhi Metro, Hyderabad Metro and Chennai Metro.

