    Mohandas Pail blames 'high corruption, bad governance' for Bengaluru floods

    Bengaluru, Sep 7: Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said the havoc caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.

    Both political leaders and bureaucrats have failed the citizens, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd said on the floods in parts of Bengaluru following two days of torrential rains. "...result of ineffective government, bad governance and high corruption.

    An aerial view of flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru
    An aerial view of flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

    Bengaluru rains: On Day 4, roads remain water-logged, schools closed, Yellow alert issued | Top pointsBengaluru rains: On Day 4, roads remain water-logged, schools closed, Yellow alert issued | Top points

    Money is allocated and largely shoddy work due to high corruption, lack of capability in the corporation, illegal construction, the list goes on," Pai told PTI. It also shows lack of urban reforms across all our cities over the last 30 years, he added.

