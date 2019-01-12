  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    MM Hills set to become Karnataka’s sixth Tiger Reserve

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 12: Karnataka is all set to get its sixth tiger reserve, with the State Wildlife Board deciding to propose to the Centre to notify Malai Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary (MM Hills) distinguished tag.

    Tiger

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy approved the formation of new protected areas, conversion of reserves into sanctuaries/tiger reserve and expansion of a few sanctuaries in the state.

    The government had earlier proposed to declare the CWS jointly with MM Hills. If the proposal had come through, the tiger reserve would have gone by the name Cauvery-Malai Mahadeshwara Tiger Reserve (CMTR).

    "A decision on raising the compensation amount in cases of man-animal conflicts from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will soon be taken," the CM said. Some important forest habitats that will now get the tag of conservation reserve include Mulliayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru, Bhukapatna (for chinkaras) in Tumakuru and Mulabagilu in Kolar for bats. In Kolar, the Malur-Kamasamudra Wildlife Reserve for leopards and sloth bears and an elephant corridor too got the nod from the Board.

    If Male Mahadeshwara Hills is declared as a Tiger Reserve, Chamarajanagar District will become the first district in India to have three Tiger Reserves - Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve (BRT) and now, Male Mahadeshwara Tiger Reserve.

    MM Hills sanctuary spread over a total area of 1,93,372.25 in Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Ramanagar districts. The sanctuary is home to mammals like tigers, leopards, wild dogs, hyenas, sloth bears, elephants, honey badgers, guars, sambars, chitals.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    karnatak karnataka tiger wildlife

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue