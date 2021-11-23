MLC polls: Suja Kushalappa files nomination from Kodagu

No Bitcoin scam, says ruling BJP; No foul play in investigation: Bengaluru police

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Madikeri, Nov 23: Suja Kushalappa, the BJP's MLC candidate from Kodagu today filed his nomination here in the presence of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

Suja Kushalappa is a senior BJP leader and has served as the Kodagu district BJP unit president in the past. It was during his tenure as the BJP district chief that the party supported candidates had won several Gram Panchayat seats.

He has been associated with the Sangh Parivar since his school days. He entered politics in 1978. Suja Kushalappa who is the brother of BJP MLA, Appachu Ranjan was elected as a member of the Virajpet Municipality in 1989.

He was elected as a Taluk Panchayat member in 1995. He also served as the vice president the Taluk Panchayat.

In 2013 Kushalappa was entrusted with responsibility of In-charge of Virajpet Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency in electioneering of K G. Bopaiah that witnessed victory with substantial margin.

His bio says that he has been able to reach out to people and dedicated workers from and acquainted with grass root common party member and leaders of the centre.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:08 [IST]