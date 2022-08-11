Suspected case of monkeypox in Bengaluru; 55-year-old African national samples to be sent to NIV

Mistaken goal! Karnataka man wins bumper lottery, his pal gets kidnapped

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 11: In a hilarious incident, a man who tried to earn money through demanding high ransom has finally ended up in jail after targeting the wrong person.

According to the police, two friends Garib Nawaz Mulla and Dilawar of Talikoti were staying together in Vijayapura district preparing for exams in Hubballi at a paying guest. Both allegedly played online casinos in which Dilawar won a large amount of money.

Dilawad took the help of Abdul Karim, who works as a cook in Hubballi to produce a current account number to draw the money.

After depositing the money Dilawar made a withdrawal of a large sum of money from their account of Karim which prompted Karim to hatch a plan of kidnapping.

"Karim called his friends who were working in different parts of Hubballi and made a plan to kidnap Dilawar. As they could not find Dilawar, they kidnapped Garib thinking that he may have lottery money as well. But upon realising that they have picked up the wrong man, the kidnappers demanded Rs 15 lakh ransom from the family of Garib. As the amount was too high for the family member they approached the police for help," according to Indian Express.

The Hubballi police have now cracked the kidnapping case and the student Garib Nawaz Mulla, 21, resident of Mantur Road in the city has been safely reunited with his family.