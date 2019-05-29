  • search
    Lokayukta directs Tashildar's to clear encroachment at Kaggadasapura and Abbigere lakes

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, May 29: Follow up on the complaints submitted to Lokayukta on the encroachment and pollution across 30 lakes in Bengaluru, the hearing for Kaggadasapura and Abbigere lakes came up on Tuesday.

    Lokayukta directs Tashildar’s to clear encroachment at Kaggadasapura and Abbigere lakes
    Lakshmikantha M Senior research associate from NBF and Chaitanya Lake activist among others attended the Lokayukta hearing

    The survey report for the Kaggadasapura Lake was submitted and around 1 acre of the lake has been found to be encroached and it was noted that BWSSB has done nothing to stop the inflow of sewage into the lake. About 16 crores were given as financial aid by KSPCB to BWSSB to install STP and plan for building STP is yet to be implemented as the process is yet to be commenced for tendering of the same. The Lokayukta had directed the Tashildars to clear encroachments in these two lakes by 8 weeks.

    Abbigere lake falls under two talukas and has been assigned two different survey numbers. A part of the lake has been surveyed and it was found that about 1.5 acre of the land has been encroached by BWSSB and about half an acre of land has been encroached by a private builder to build road for their layout. The survey for the other half of the lake will be initiated on 11th June and a detailed report will be submitted by mid-June.

    This apart, as suo moto, Lokayuktha has asked all district Deputy Commissioners of 30 districts to submit reports on their district lakes respectively. Also The Lokayuktha has allowed United Bengaluru to submit additional complaints on any other lakes that are facing similar issues shortly

    The Lokayuktha was visibly upset that there has been unnecessary wastage of public money by moving the lake's up keeping from one department to the other. Since few officers did not respond with complete details he said he might call for a separate enquiry on money being spent on rejuvenation of lakes.

    During the hearing it was brought to the Lokayuktha's notice that 17 lakes have been rejuvenated by BDA however none of them have Silt traps that are installed. The next hearing is scheduled on June 20.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
