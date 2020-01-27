Lingayat seer Basaveshwara Swamiji dies as two cars collide head-on

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 27: A Lingayat seer was among four people killed in a head-on collision between two cars near Dharwad on Sunday, police said.

The seer's driver was among the deceased, the police said.

Kundgol Shivananda Math Basaveshwara Swamiji (50) was on the way to Dharwad to attend a marriage when the mishap occurred, they said.

Three others sustained grievous injuries and were hospitalised, police added.