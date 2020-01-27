  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lingayat seer Basaveshwara Swamiji dies as two cars collide head-on

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 27: A Lingayat seer was among four people killed in a head-on collision between two cars near Dharwad on Sunday, police said.

    Lingayat seer Basaveshwara Swamiji dies as two cars collide head-on
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The seer's driver was among the deceased, the police said.

    Deadly road accident in Bikaner kills 10, injures 22

    Kundgol Shivananda Math Basaveshwara Swamiji (50) was on the way to Dharwad to attend a marriage when the mishap occurred, they said.

    Three others sustained grievous injuries and were hospitalised, police added.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    lingayat accident

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X