KSP Answer Key for Civl Police Exam: Direct links to download from Series A to D

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 28: The KSP Answer Key for Civl Police Exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates may raise objections until December 4 2019. The exam result would be based on the final answer key that would be set after the candidates finish raising objections.

Regarding any dispute in the Provisional Answer Key, candidates are advised to send their representations / objection to the Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru -560 001 within 04.12.2019 with proof of their claim," the KSP said in the notification accompanying the answer key. No representations / objections regarding answer key will be entertained after 04.12.2019, an official notification stated.

Meanwhile, the Hall Ticket 2019 for Armed Police Constable Exam has been released.

The recruitment is being held for over 1,000 vacancies which were announced by the Karnataka government.

"Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN) (CAR/DAR)-2019, Download (from My Application) and attend the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter," said an official update.

KSP answer key 2019: Series A http://cpcnhk19.ksp-online.in/PDF/A_Series.pdf

KSP answer key 2019: Series B http://cpcnhk19.ksp-online.in/PDF/B_Series.pdf

KSP answer key 2019: Series C http://cpcnhk19.ksp-online.in/PDF/C_Series.pdf

KSP answer key 2019: Series D http://cpcnhk19.ksp-online.in/PDF/D_Series.pdf