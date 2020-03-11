KSEEB result 2020 for computer exam declared

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 11: The KSEEB result 2020 has been declared. More details are available on the official website.

The result was declared for the computer education exam that was held in February. Candidates would need to log in with their registration number to obtain their results. The results are available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check KSEEB result 2020:

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout