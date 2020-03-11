  • search
    KSEEB result 2020 for computer exam declared

    Bengaluru, Mar 11: The KSEEB result 2020 has been declared. More details are available on the official website.

    The result was declared for the computer education exam that was held in February. Candidates would need to log in with their registration number to obtain their results. The results are available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

    How to check KSEEB result 2020:

    • Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
