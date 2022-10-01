YouTube
    Bengaluru, Oct 01: The revised KCET result has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday.

    The students, who took the exams, can check the results from the official website of the board kea.kar.nic.in.

    KCET Result: How to check your marks online?
    Students celebrate their success after announcement result. (Photo credit: PTI)

    The KCET exam ran into troubled waters this year as the candidates from the Pre University II batch of 2021 discovered that their PU II marks were not included in the final KCET merit score. After extensive protests and a case in the High Court, a Single-judge Bench ordered the KEA ordered to redo the rankings considering 50% PUC marks for the repeater students.

    However, the KEA challenged this verdict before a Divisional Bench of the High Court and said that it would formulate a process that would protect the interests of both the roughly 22,000 repeaters and the 1.35 lakh freshers of the KCET 2022 exam.

    The general category candidates should score 50% while a 40% score is enough for SC, ST, and OBC candidates to qualify for KCET 2022. The qualified candidates have to complete the document verification to participate in KCET Counselling 2022. The document verification process was concluded on September 7, 2022.

    How to check results?

    Log into kea.kar.nic.in

    Search for 'KCET results 2022' and click on the text

    Enter your credentials, click 'Submit' button and download the Karnataka UGCET result.

