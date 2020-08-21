KCET Result 2020 declared, direct link available online at karresults.nic.in

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 21: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET 2020) has been declared and is now available online. The students can check the result through the websites- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

According to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, 1,75,349 students out of the total 1,94,419 registered candidates appeared for the KCET. Out of which 1,53,470 students are qualified and have been allotted ranks. The result has been declared in the fastest time frame in the history of KCET.

As many as 80 students have reportedly scored full marks in Biology, while three secured 100 percent marks in Chemistry. No students could score full marks in Physics and Mathematics.

How to check Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2020:

Visit karresults.nic.in or click here

or click here The CET results 2020 link will be displayed

Fill in teh required details, including registration number and date of birth

Click on 'Submit'

KCET Result 2020 will be displayed.

Students can download the result

Take printout