KCET 2022 hearing in HC adjourned to September 22

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 20: The Karnataka High Court has adjourned hearing on a matter relating to the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) to September 22. A Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the government and Karnataka Examinations Authority to find a solution as a result of which both the candidates as well as those who re-appeared will benefit.

The point of contention was the July 30 note by which PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered for the rankings.

This policy was adopted by the KEA as the marks in 2020-21 were based on internal marks by the colleges. Many students who reappeared for the CET from the 2020-21 batch had challenged this note by the KEA.

On September 3 the High Court had said that the impugned note is contrary to the principles of the legitimate expectation and the same deserves to be quashed.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 11:54 [IST]