    KCET 2022 hearing in HC adjourned to September 22

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 20: The Karnataka High Court has adjourned hearing on a matter relating to the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) to September 22. A Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the government and Karnataka Examinations Authority to find a solution as a result of which both the candidates as well as those who re-appeared will benefit.

    The point of contention was the July 30 note by which PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for CET rankings. Only the CET marks were considered for the rankings.

    This policy was adopted by the KEA as the marks in 2020-21 were based on internal marks by the colleges. Many students who reappeared for the CET from the 2020-21 batch had challenged this note by the KEA.

    On September 3 the High Court had said that the impugned note is contrary to the principles of the legitimate expectation and the same deserves to be quashed.

    karnataka high court adjourned cet

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 11:54 [IST]
