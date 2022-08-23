Karnataka to have cow farms based on Maharashtra model

Upset for not being taken out for shopping, 9-year-old girl commits suicide

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Karnataka's animal husbandry minister Prabhu B Chauhan said on Monday that the cow farms in the state will be developed on the Maharashtra model.

The statement came after the minister visited and studied the cow farms in Maharashtra. He visited a bio-diversity cattle farm in Nashik district of Maharashtra and appreciated the cattle rearing, fodder production and manufacturing of the bovine products and bi-products.

The minister said that at the farm a check-dam has been built, rainwater is collected and fodder is grown from it. If this system is adopted the water will not be wasted, Chauhan said.

He expressed his appreciation that this will create a green environment and there will be no problem in the fodder production. With the slogan 'Conserve Water, Drink Water,' a mini water tank has been constructed for every five acres of the cattle farm under the NREGA scheme, the minister said.

The minister also met with Maharashtra's animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Y K Patil at Loni in Ahmednagar and discussed the development of cows. He also informed about the many programmes implemented in Karnataka including the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, Animal Welfare Board, Animal Helpline, 100 Government Goshalas, Pashu Sanjeevini, Punyakoti Adoption Yojana, Gomata Cooperative Society, Atmanirbhara Goshala, FMD Vaccination.

The Karnataka minister confirmed that he will be studying the system in Maharashtra and will adopt the same in the state as well.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 10:01 [IST]