Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam dates announced; Check important details here

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 12: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for recruitment of Assistant Professors will now be held on June 21. The exam was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On March 30, the Centre had notified the postponement of the exam. The exam was notified in February and it was scheduled to be held on April 12.

University of Mysore, Mysore is the Nodal Agency recognised by the UGC, New Delhi for conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professor since 2010. The official website of KSET is kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

The exam will be held in 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres across the state.

KSET is the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities / Colleges / Institutions of Higher education (Government/ Aided/ Private) in Karnataka State. The candidates who have passed the UGC-NET/CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are also exempted from KSET examination.