    Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 won’t be declared on July 19, date, time confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, July 08: The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The supplementary exam was conducted in June 2019. Last year the supplementary exam result was declared on July 19. This year the result will be declared on July 20. The result is expected to be declared by 10.30 am.

    Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 won't be declared on July 19, date, time confirmed

    The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 2019. The results were declared on April 30 and the pass percentage was 73.7. The results once declared will be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

    How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam result 2019:

    • Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    karnataka sslc results

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
