Bengaluru has become epicentre of terror activities: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

COVID-19: Dasara festival likely to be confined to Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills

Bank analyst, rice merchant and how they used Quran Circle to further ISIS in Bengaluru

Unlock 5.0: Movie theatres in Bengaluru to wait for a day in anticipation of weekend crowd

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 result: Direct link to check

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 16: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2020 has been declared.

The same is available on the official website.

The board had conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams from September 21 to 28, 2020 at several centres spread across the state. The results were declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The results are available on kseeb.nic.in.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2020: https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/SSLCSEPRESULTS2020/

How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2020:

Go to kseeb.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout