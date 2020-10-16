YouTube
    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 16: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2020 has been declared.

    The same is available on the official website.

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 result: Direct link to check

    The board had conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams from September 21 to 28, 2020 at several centres spread across the state. The results were declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The results are available on kseeb.nic.in.

    Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2020: https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/SSLCSEPRESULTS2020/

    How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2020:

    • Go to kseeb.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

