    Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 declared: How to check

    By
    |

    Bengaluru Aug 10: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Karnataka Education Minister, Suresh Kumar had said on July 20 that the results would be declared in the first week of August.

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today at this time

    The Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC of Class 10 board exams from June 25. There was stiff opposition to the same owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The result would be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The result are available on karresults.nic.in.

    How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020:

    • Go to karresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

