Karnataka SSLC result 2019 declared, Hassan tops, 73.7 per cent pass

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Apr 30: The Karnataka SSLC result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Last year the result was declared in the first week of May. The results would have been declared a bit earlier, but officials have been busy with poll duty as Karnataka votes on April 18.

This year, the evaluators would need to upload the marks online. While in the SSLC 2018 Supplementary Exam this pattern was found to be successful, the board has however said for the PU results, the marks would be uploaded both in the manual as well as the online system. The intention is to reduce the number of errors while uploading the marks. The exams were conducted in March 2018. The results once are available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Stats-

Total Candidates - 8,41,666

Appeared - 825,468

Total pass % - 73.7%

Govt. 77.84%

Aided - 77.21%

Unaided - 82.72%

Girls - 79.59%

Boys - 68.46%

Topper Districts -

Hassan

Ramanagar

Bangalore

Karnataka SSLC Result 2019: How to download

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout