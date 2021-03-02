Karnataka SSLC exams postponed by a week, to begin from June 21: Check timetable
Bengaluru,Mar 02: Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 in Karnataka will be held from June 21 to July 5, 2021, announced Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in a press briefing on Monday. Earlier, the SSLC examination was scheduled between June 14 to June 25, 2021.
"The SSLC exams will begin on June 21 and go on till July 5. The core subjects will have a one-day gap for studying," the education minister said.
Karnataka SSLC 2020-21 examination: Time table
June 21: First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)
June 24: Mathematics
June 28: Science
June 30: Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)
July 2: Second language (English, Kannada)
July 5: Social Science
Meanwhile, schools in the state have have reopened from January 1 onwards for classes 6 to 12 after begin shut for nine months.