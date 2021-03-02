YouTube
    Karnataka SSLC exams postponed by a week, to begin from June 21: Check timetable

    Bengaluru,Mar 02: Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 in Karnataka will be held from June 21 to July 5, 2021, announced Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in a press briefing on Monday. Earlier, the SSLC examination was scheduled between June 14 to June 25, 2021.

    Representational Image

    "The SSLC exams will begin on June 21 and go on till July 5. The core subjects will have a one-day gap for studying," the education minister said.

    Karnataka SSLC 2020-21 examination: Time table

    June 21: First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)

    June 24: Mathematics

    June 28: Science

    June 30: Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)

    July 2: Second language (English, Kannada)

    July 5: Social Science

    Meanwhile, schools in the state have have reopened from January 1 onwards for classes 6 to 12 after begin shut for nine months.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 1:21 [IST]
    X