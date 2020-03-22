Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 postponed

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 22: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The exams were scheduled to begin from March 29 2020. However the same has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. New dates will be announced soon said, Suresh Kumar, the Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

Several other exams across the country have postponed exams. Both the CBSE and ISCE exams had been postponed earlier this week. The JEE Main exam too had been put off in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Karnataka government had earlier come in for criticism after it said that the exams will be held as per schedule. All possible precautions will be take, the government had also said.