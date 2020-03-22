  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 postponed

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 22: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 postponed

    The exams were scheduled to begin from March 29 2020. However the same has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. New dates will be announced soon said, Suresh Kumar, the Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

    Several other exams across the country have postponed exams. Both the CBSE and ISCE exams had been postponed earlier this week. The JEE Main exam too had been put off in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    The Karnataka government had earlier come in for criticism after it said that the exams will be held as per schedule. All possible precautions will be take, the government had also said.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    sslc karnataka

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X