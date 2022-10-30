Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022: Interesting facts about Kannada, mesages, quotes to share on WhatsApp

Karnataka to survey all Arabic schools to check if on same page as state board

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated on 1 November of every year by Kannadigas across the globe. Also known as Karnataka Day, it commemorates the formation of the modern state of Karnataka.

On 1 November 1956, Mysore state, comprising most of the area of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as also of the principality of Hyderabad, to create a unified Kannada-speaking sub-national entity. North Karnataka, Malnad (Canara) and old Mysore were thus the three regions of the newly formed Mysore state.

The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag with an address from the Chief Minister and Governor of the state along with community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and concerts.

On this occasion, let's check out some interesting facts and quotes to share with Kannadigas.

Interesting facts:

Mattur village in Shivvamogga district in Karnataka is the only village in the country that uses Sanskrit for day-to-day communication.

Karnataka has received eight Jnanapith Award, the second highest after Hindi (11).

Ravi Idly was invented by the popular restaurant chain MTR during World War II, when rice was in short supply.

Karnataka Khadi Gram Udyog Samyukta Sangha is the only authorized national flag manufacturing unit of India.

The 58-feet tall monolithic statue of Gommateshwara at Shravanbelagola is the world's largest monolithic statue.

Chikkamagalur is the first recorded place in India to cultivate coffee around late 1600s.

Constitution gave us faith, freedom, peace and pride. So let's value the day it was created, and wish happy Rajyotsava day with a smile.

Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Rajyotsava 2022.

Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let's salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

Justice brotherhood and love, Is the song in our heart, Let's join hands on Rajyotsava Day, This land is our inseparable part!

Celebrate this great day with great pride, Happy Kannada Rajyotsava!

