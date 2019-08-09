Karnataka rains: List of trains cancelled till Sunday

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 9: Due to incessant rains in the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, the train services from Bengaluru to the Coastal belt of Mangalore has been cancelled till Sunday.

Owing to excessive rains and landslides at multiple points in the ghat section trains have been cancelled or diverted since August 6th.

Railway authorities are working round the clock with extra contract labourers, earth excavating machines, however periodic fresh landslides are making the situation worse.

The following trains have been cancelled so far till Sunday

16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express

16518/16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express

16516 Karwar to Yeshwantpur Express

16575 Yeshwantpur to Mangalore

16586 Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur

16576 Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur

16515 Yeshwantpur to Karwar

The restoration work is taking long due to continuous rains and it will take some time for train service to resume to normalacy.