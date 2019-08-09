  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka rains: List of trains cancelled till Sunday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 9: Due to incessant rains in the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, the train services from Bengaluru to the Coastal belt of Mangalore has been cancelled till Sunday.

    Owing to excessive rains and landslides at multiple points in the ghat section trains have been cancelled or diverted since August 6th.

    Karnataka rains: List of trains cancelled till Sunday
    An aerial view of the flood-affected districts of north Karnataka

    Railway authorities are working round the clock with extra contract labourers, earth excavating machines, however periodic fresh landslides are making the situation worse.

    Kerala-Karnataka Rains Updates: 32 dead as rains wreak havoc in Southern states

    The following trains have been cancelled so far till Sunday

    • 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express
    • 16518/16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express
    • 16516 Karwar to Yeshwantpur Express
    • 16575 Yeshwantpur to Mangalore
    • 16586 Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur
    • 16576 Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur
    • 16515 Yeshwantpur to Karwar

    The restoration work is taking long due to continuous rains and it will take some time for train service to resume to normalacy.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka rains trains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue