Karnataka rains: List of trains cancelled till Sunday
Bengaluru
New Delhi, Aug 9: Due to incessant rains in the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, the train services from Bengaluru to the Coastal belt of Mangalore has been cancelled till Sunday.
Owing to excessive rains and landslides at multiple points in the ghat section trains have been cancelled or diverted since August 6th.
Railway authorities are working round the clock with extra contract labourers, earth excavating machines, however periodic fresh landslides are making the situation worse.
The following trains have been cancelled so far till Sunday
- 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express
- 16518/16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express
- 16516 Karwar to Yeshwantpur Express
- 16575 Yeshwantpur to Mangalore
- 16586 Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur
- 16576 Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur
- 16515 Yeshwantpur to Karwar
The restoration work is taking long due to continuous rains and it will take some time for train service to resume to normalacy.