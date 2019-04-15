Karnataka PUC results 2019 declared on official website; How to check on karresults.nic.in?

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Karnataka PUC result 2019 has been declared and by 12 noon it would be available on the official Karnataka Pre-University Course (PUC) result website. The PUC results would then be sent to the colleges, where the students would be able to check it on the notice boards.

The overall pass percentage stood at 61.73 percent while the pass percentage of girls is 68.2 percent. The girls have yet again outshone the buys in Karnataka PUC results. The pass percentage of the urban areas stood at 61.38 percent while that of rural areas was 62.88 percent. The topper is from Udupi in coastal Karnataka, while the second rank went to a student from Dakshina Kannada. The pass percentage of the science stream is 66.58 percent while that of commerce was 66.39 percent. There was a 2.15 percent rise in the pass percentage as compared to Karnataka PUC result 2018.

According to the available statistics of Karnataka PUC result 2019, 80 colleges have 100 percent passing percentage out of which 15 are government colleges. 28, 2124 have passed the Karnataka PUC exams with first class while, 52,106 have scored second class. 54, 823 students have scored distinction.

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 was declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM). The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were held between March 1 to 18, 2019.

For those students wishing to pursue engineering, Karnataka PUC Result is very important, as the PUC score would be combined with the Karnataka CET score to arrive at the final ranking. It is on the basis of this ranking that the students would be able to opt for engineering of their choice. Karnataka CET exams are scheduled to be held on April 29, 30, May 1, 2019.

Links to check Karnataka PUC Result 2019:

Karnataka 2nd PUC result would be made available on the official websites karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The link for the scores will be activated once the board declares the results. Along with the government website, the Karnataka PUC resulkt would also be available on www.examresults.net.

How to check Karnataka PUC result 2019:

Visit Karnataka PUC Result official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net

or examresults.net Once the results are officially declared, there would be a link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019

Click on the link and fill up all the details like name and roll number to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result would be displayed on the screen.