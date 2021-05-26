Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria, how to apply

When and how should children learn about sexuality

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 26: The Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply is June 25 2021 and this recruitment would fill up 4,000 posts in the police force.

The last date to pay the fee is June 28 2021. Candidates can apply on rec21.ksp-online.in.

Karnataka Police constable recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria:

PUC/ HSC, Diploma/ ITI, or Equivalent Qualification. Minimum age limit is 19 years and maximum age limit is 27 years of age for GM and the maximum age limit for others is 25 and 30 years.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 400 for GM and OBC category. For SC/ST category it is Rs 200. The payment should be made through online, debit, credit card or net banking.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 10:02 [IST]