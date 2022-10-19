Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration date extended till October 23; check details

Bengaluru

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 as the servers allotted to KEA were down in the State Data Centre.

According to the notification, the last date to register has now been extended to October 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official: kea.kar.nic.in.

The last date to apply for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses was extended because the servers allotted to KEA were down in the State Data Centre.

The registration date and payment of fees have been extended till October 23 and the last date for submitting the application online has been extended till October 25, 2022.

How to apply

Visit the official site kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on UG NEET link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

After submitting the form, keep a hard copy of the document for reference.

The new notification also said that the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on October 27, 2022 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm at Bangalore, instead of October 21, 2022.