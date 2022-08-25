YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Karnataka: KSRTC to deploy 500 additional buses during Gowri-Ganesha festival

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 25: Ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for operating 500 extra buses in addition to the existing schedule to provide transport facilities to those travelling between August 30 and 31.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The step has been taken to provide proper transport facility as people will be visiting their hometowns and neighbouring states to celebrate this yearly festival. The initiative of KSRTC will also avoid the thronging and heavy rush of passengers in busses.

    The special buses will be operated from intra and inter-State places to Bengaluru.

    The passengers can book their tickets online by logging on to the website - ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. If you want to reserve tickets in advance for the special and scheduled KSRTC buses, you can book your seat at the designated centers.

    The KSRTC is also offering 5 per cent discount on ticket price if more than 4 passengers book seats in advance & 10 per cent discount on forward-return ticket booking.

    Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated to observe the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the important festival celebrated in India.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    ksrtc ganesha

    Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 21:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X