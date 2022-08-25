Karnataka: KSRTC to deploy 500 additional buses during Gowri-Ganesha festival

Bengaluru: Astrologer and his wife rape woman for 7 years, film the act on camera

Bengaluru, Aug 25: Ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for operating 500 extra buses in addition to the existing schedule to provide transport facilities to those travelling between August 30 and 31.

The step has been taken to provide proper transport facility as people will be visiting their hometowns and neighbouring states to celebrate this yearly festival. The initiative of KSRTC will also avoid the thronging and heavy rush of passengers in busses.

The special buses will be operated from intra and inter-State places to Bengaluru.

The passengers can book their tickets online by logging on to the website - ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. If you want to reserve tickets in advance for the special and scheduled KSRTC buses, you can book your seat at the designated centers.

The KSRTC is also offering 5 per cent discount on ticket price if more than 4 passengers book seats in advance & 10 per cent discount on forward-return ticket booking.

Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated to observe the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the important festival celebrated in India.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 21:41 [IST]