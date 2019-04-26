Karnataka II PUC result 2019: Girl who escaped child marriage secures 90 per cent

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Apr 26: The Karnataka II PUC results 2019 were declared recently. The results are available on the official website.

The pass percentage was 67.73 per cent. However there is a very touching story of a girl who faced a lot of hardship in her life, but managed to pass with flying colours in the examination.

Rekha, 18 from Chikkaballapur village according to reports scored 90.3 per cent in the exam. Rekha had to escape and run away from her home at a very young age to avoid child marriage.

A report in the Times of India stated that her parents and family members were forcing her to get married. She landed in Bengaluru with one of her friends. She called the child helpline number 1098 seeking help to further her studies. She was then taken to the non-profit Sparsha Trust in Mathikere and the organisation helped her get a seat in a Government PU college.

Rekha with sheer determination and hard work scored 542 out of 600. She now wants to pursue a BA course. She first wants to become an advocate and then appear for the civil services exam. Take a bow Rekha.