  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Housing Minister Nagaraj performs "Nagin dance" to woo voters

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 10: In a bid to woo voters, Karnataka Housing minister M T B Nagaraj danced to a popular tune from the Hindi movie 'Nagin' much to the amusement of people at Hoskote, near here, and the video has gone viral.

    Nagaraj, whose name means King Cobra, had gone with his supporters to Katigenahalli village in Hoskote Tuesday evening seeking votes for Congress candidate and former union minister Veerappa Moily who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency.

    Karnataka: Housing Minister Nagaraj performs Nagin dance to woo voters
    Karnataka Housing minister M T B Nagaraj

    A music band that followed the minister's convoy started playing the famous 'Nagin' tune to captivate a cobra from the 1954 Hindi movie. The tune was part of thesong 'Man Dole Mera Tan Dole' and it charmed Nagaraj too and the 67-year-old congress leader started to gyrate.

    Bypolls in Karnataka, Goa to be held on May 19

    Soon his supporters too began dancing with him and the performance went on for about 10 minutes. The dance video has gone viral.

    Those accompanying Nagaraj finally asked him to slow down in view of his age. This is not the first time that the minister has exhibited hisdance skills in public. He had done it earlier too during religious events in Hoskote.

    The minister, popularly known as MTB by his supporters, was ranked the richest MLA in the country by the Association for Democratic Reforms, an NGO, last year which said his assets were valued at over Rs 1,000 crore. Karnataka goes to the polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.

    PTI

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue