Karnataka HC initiates suo motu case over Bengaluru metro pillar tragedy

Bengaluru, Jan 13: The Karnataka High Court on Friday decided to take up a suo motu public interest case over the Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse incident which led to the death of a woman and her child on January 10.

The mishap occurred around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city after the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. As per the reports, the height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.

The duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders, but the woman and her two and a half year-old son succumbed to their injuries.

The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch, even as many vehicles were plying when the mishap occurred.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 13:33 [IST]