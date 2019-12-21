Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher result 2019 declared, three important points

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 21: The Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those who have qualified will be eligible to be appointed as Graduate Primary School teachers for class 6 to 8.

The selection is Provisional, subject to verification of original documents of the candidate.

The Selection of candidates will be subject to any orders that may be issued by any court of law. The Candidature will be cancelled if any candidate is found to have submitted any wrong information at any stage of selection says the result notification. The result is available on schooleducation.kar.nic.in.