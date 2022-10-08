Karnataka govt directs seizure of Ola, Uber autos still plying, despite orders to stop

Rahul Gandhi invites Siddaramaiah for sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra and this happens next [watch]

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 8: With complaints regarding app-based cab aggregators still operating autorickshaw hailing services, despite the Transport department's directions to stop it with immediate effect, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Saturday said that he has directed officials to impound cab aggregators.

He said notices have been issued to aggregators such as Ola and Uber for "violations" and that he would decide the next course of action in a couple of days.

"Ola and Uber are meant to help commuters without causing them any trouble, but we are getting complaints every year... also there are certain technical issues involved, so notice has been issued to them," Sriramulu told news agency PTI in response to a question.

Noting that certain conditions were laid down, such as rate fixation among others, while granting licenses, he said, "notices have been issued because there are violations, and on getting a clarification from them, I will take a decision within one or two days."

When told that vehicles were operating despite notice and directions to stop, the Minister said, "I have sent officials, I have ordered them to seize Ola and Uber vehicles operating despite directions."

The Karnataka government has directed the app-based cab aggregators to stop their "illegal" autorickshaw hailing services in the city with immediate effect, citing violation of norms.

Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota through Constitutional amendment

The action comes after many passengers complained of overcharging by the autorickshaws operating under apps like Ola and Uber. The companies, however, have been given three days time to share details if any with the transport department on the autorickshaw services being offered by them.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Authority issued a notice to the companies on Thursday, in which it stated that the cab aggregators have been allowed to run the internet-based application taxi aggregator services under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule-2016.

As per the rules, only taxi services can be provided and taxi means a motor-cab having a seating capacity not exceeding six passengers excluding the driver with public service permit on contract, it said.

Officials also said that licenses issued to cab aggregators, Ola and Uber expired last year, and that they can't act against the aggregators because of a case pending before the Karnataka High Court.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 21:08 [IST]