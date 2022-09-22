YouTube
    Karnataka examination body submits new CET ranking proposal to HC

    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 22: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday submitted a new proposal regarding the Common Entrance Test (CET) ranking system to be adopted for II PU (Pre-University) students who passed in 2020-21.

    It was submitted in a sealed envelope to a division bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.

    The HC is hearing an appeal by the KEA challenging the September 3 judgment of a single-judge bench which had quashed a note by the Authority issued on July 30.

    As per the quashed KEA note, only the CET marks of these students would be used for ranking them for admission to professional courses.

    Under the existing rules, the rankings are done taking into consideration marks from II PU and CET equally in a 50:50 ratio.

    The KEA had done away with this formula for 2020-21 batch students who are reappearing for CET in the current year as their II PU marks in the previous year was given internally by colleges.

    The students had challenged this in the HC.

    The single-judge bench had asked the KEA to come up with a new formula and even suggested a 25:75 ratio for the 2020-21 students.

    The KEA did not consider this suggestion and the bench quashed the note itself.

    The division bench too had suggested coming up with an amicable solution.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
    X