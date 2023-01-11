Karnataka Elections 2023: Will Sri Ram Sena dent BJP vote share

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party sidelined Hindutva, Right wing outfit Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has decided to field 25 fierce Hinduwadis in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

While making the announcement, Pramod Muthalik alleged that the BJP which came to power with the support of Hindus has failed to protect the community and Hindutva.

"BJP was born for and because of Hindutva...other than Modi (PM Narendra Modi) at the centre and Yogi (CM Yogi Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh, we are not able to see anyone else working or running the administration to save Hindutva. The BJP that won in Karnataka because of the hard work of Hindus, could not protect Hindus and Hindu Karyakartas," Mutalik said.

"Even today Hindu Karyakartas are suffering with Goonda Act cases against them and their names are mentioned in the rowdy sheet, and the BJP despite being in the government did not show any mercy on them by making efforts to take back cases, also there have been killings of many Hindu Karyakrtas," he said.

"As Hindus in BJP who have won, have not been able to do anything, we fierce Hinduwadis in Karnataka like- karyakartas who are there for Hindutva and Swamijis- have resolved to enter politics to save Hindutva. So in the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls 25 fierce Hinduwadis will contest as independent candidates," Muthalik said.

To liberate Datta Peetha, to stop killings of Gomatha (cows), to free from Christian religious conversion, to save Hindu women from Love Jihad, they are contesting polls, with a resolve to protect Hindus, he further added.

Muthalik said he will contest in the next Assembly elections to save Hindus and that a study is on to finalise a constituency from where he has to contest.

Reportedly, Muthalik is likely to contest from Karkala in Udupi, where the Sene has an active presence, while reportedly targeting Muslims to expand its reach.

According to a report Pramod Muthalik has also held talks with the leaders in the RSS before taking the decision to bring together 25 independent candidates in the state.

Protecting hindus, total prevention of cow slaughter, fight against love jihad, and the promotion of endogamy will be part of the right wing organisations manifesto.

However, Sri Ram Sene contesting the upcoming elections in the state many not have any impact on the BJP in the upcmong polls.

It is likely that only a few "committed" cadres of the Sri Ram Sene will vote for the outfit, while the majority will continue to back the BJP as they are aware that only the BJP can be the political representative of the majority community.