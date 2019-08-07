Karnataka DPEd Result 2019 declared, how to check

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 07: The Karnataka DPEd Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The state education board conducts the exam for Class 10 students. Further exams in 11 other fields such as Music, open school are also conducted by the board. The board is headquartered in Bengaluru. The results are available on kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

How to check Karnataka DPEd Result 2019:

Go to kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the exam result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout