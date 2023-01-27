Karnataka CM Bommai snatches mic from seer, responds to criticism on Bengaluru floods

Lord Rama was an ordinary man, used to drink with Sita in the afternoon: KS Bhagwan

To the speech of the seer, the CM Basavaraj Bommai replied, "I am not the one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems."



Bengaluru, Jan 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to snatch a microphone from a seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami when the latter raked up the issue of recent floods in Bengaluru. The video of the entire incident has now gone viral on varius social media platforms.

The incident took place on Thursday at an event hosted by Sri Manjunatha temple in Mahadevapura's Garudacharpalya.

In the video, one can see as Swami spoke, Bommai could be seen taking the microphone from him and subsequently presenting his stand on the issue. "I am not the one who only gives assurances but have also released funds to find a solution to these problems," Bommai said during the event.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM takes mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event to respond to his criticism on civic issues in Bengaluru, y'day



CM said that he isn't one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems pic.twitter.com/R3v3rAhfJz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Guru Peeta seer Eshwaranandapuri Swamiji raked up the issue of the floods, which ravaged some parts of Bengaluru in September 2022.

The seer said, "During my conversation, I asked the chief minister why was there no permanent solution to the problems faced by floods in Bengaluru and won't the officers understand when it rains once what needs to be done. The chief minister assured me that he will give a permanent solution. However, we won't agree to assurances, it needs..."

Before the seer could complete his statement, Bommai snatched the mic from the seer to respond to the criticism. He also said that he's the kind of Chief Minister who delivers what he promised.

The seer, however, tried to justify his statement but Bommai appeared irked.

During the previous monsoon, Bengaluru witnessed poor roads and flooding, especially the areas in the Mahadevapura zone. Life was thrown out of gear, apartments were flooded and schools were temporarily shut down.

Recently, there were also accidents related to the developmental projects undertaken in the metro city.

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 15:06 [IST]