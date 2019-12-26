Karnataka Civil Services Exam 2017 result: Last five days to file objections

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 26: The Karnataka Civil Services Exam 2017 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been declared 2 years 7 months after the result was notified. A total of 358 posts under Group A service and 70 under the Group B service were proposed to be filled up through this exam.

"Objections, if any, may be filled within 07 days from the date of publication of this list and the same may be addressed to the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Udyoga Soudha, Bangalore-560001," an official notification read.

The Commission also said, "candidates likely to be affected by this list may file objections, if any, addressed to the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission,Udyoga Soudha, Bengaluru-560001 within 07 days from the date of this Notification. Objections received after the specified period will not be considered," The result is available on http://www.kpsc.kar.nic.in/selpfda.txt.