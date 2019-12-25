  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Civil Services Exam 2017 result declared after 2 years and 7 months

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 25: The Karnataka Civil Services Exam 2017 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result has been declared 2.7 years after the result was notified. A total of 358 posts under Group A service and 70 under the Group B service were proposed to be filled up through this exam.

    Karnataka Civil Services Exam 2017 result declared after 2 years and 7 months

    "Objections, if any, may be filled within 07 days from the date of publication of this list and the same may be addressed to the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Udyoga Soudha, Bangalore-560001," an official notification read.

    The Commission also said, "candidates likely to be affected by this list may file objections, if any, addressed to the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission,Udyoga Soudha, Bengaluru-560001 within 07 days from the date of this Notification. Objections received after the specified period will not be considered," The result is available on http://www.kpsc.kar.nic.in/selpfda.txt.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka results

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue