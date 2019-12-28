Karnataka CET 2020 date

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka CET 2020 dates have been announced. More details will be available on the official website.

While an official notification would be released on Monday, there is confirmation on the exam date. The CET will be held from April 22 to 25 2020.

Officials have held a meeting and the dates have been finalised. The exam will be held for three days. The officials would also verify the dates of the other competitive exams and then release the official notification.