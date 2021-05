3000 corona patients gone 'missing', switched off their phones in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Amidst COVID-19 surge, Karnataka Class 12 exams have been postponed and the Class 11 students will be promoted.

The Karnataka PUC II Exams 2021 is scheduled to begin from May 24, 2021, and conclude on June 16, 2021. The state government had also announced summer vacations for Classes 1 to 8 students from May 1, 2021.