    Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2019 declared, direct link to download

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 15: The Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The bank had conducted the interviews from August 28 2019 to September 9 2019. Candidates will have to login to the website to check their results. They will have to enter their login credentials to check their results.

    The online application process had commenced on July 10 2019 and conduced on July 20 2019. The exam was conducted in the online mode on August 3 2019. The results are available on karnatakabank.com.

    How to check Karnataka Bank Clerk Result 2019:

    • Go to karnatakabank.com
    • Click on the careers tab
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
