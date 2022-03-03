YouTube
    Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 date sheet revised: Check news dates

    Bengaluru, Mar 03: The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 date sheets have been revised. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams were scheduled to begin from April 16. It is now likely to be held from April 22 onwards. The exams were rescheduled to avoid clash with the JEE Main 2022. Students who want to raise objections on the draft schedule can do so by March 5.

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 will be held in the morning shift between 10.15 am and 1.30 pm. To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 date sheet visit pue.kar.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:19 [IST]
