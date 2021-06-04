Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2021 cancelled: SSLC exam in July

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, June 04: The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2021 has been cancelled. More details will be made available on the official website.

On the other hand, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam 2021 in the third of July.

As of now it has been decided that the 2nd PUC students will be promoted with some grades. In case a student is dissatisfied with the grading system, a proper exam is being contemplated for these students only after the pandemic situation comes under control, State Education Minister, Suresh Kumar said.

Kumar also said that 12 days are needed to conduct the exams for science, arts and commerce. The situation is not conducive to hold the exams, he also said. He said that the decision to scrap the 2nd PUC Exams was taken after feedback from all stakeholders.

He said that the SSLC exams will be conducted in July. He said that only two exams would be conducted. One would be language while the other would be a multiple choice questions on Science, Math and Social Sciences. Each subject will carry 40 marks and the total marks would be 120, he also said. He also said that only those invigilators who are vaccinated will be allowed.