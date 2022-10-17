'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab-starrer's magic spell continues in Hindi, Telugu-speaking states too

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Rishab Shetty's much-hyped 'Kantara' has opened to a good start at the Andhra, Telangana and North India. The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions were released last weekend and met with highly positive reviews.

'Kantara' at Andhra and Telangana Box Office

The Telugu version of 'Kantara' has been overwhelmingly received by the cine-goers in Andhra and Telangana. In the first weekend, the flick is estimated to have grossed around Rs 11 crore. It is considered as a big number for a dubbed flick which does not have an A-list actor in the cast. Notably, Rishab Shetty is a new face to the Telugu audience, yet they have given a good reception to the flick, originally made in Kannada.

'Kantara' box office collection: Rishab-starrer off to good start in Hindi, Telugu; to enter Rs 100-cr club

'Kantara' at Hindi Box Office

The Hombale Films-produced movie has sprung a surprise by making close to Rs 10 crore in the first weekend. The film had earned Rs 1.27 crore on the opening day and witnessed 116 per cent growth on day two as it collected Rs 2.75 crore to take two-day total to Rs 4.02 crore (net collection). It has added over Rs 4 crore on the third day, the early estimates say.

The Hindi version of 'Kantara' has done well mainly in Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai.

The Tamil and Malayalam versions too have garnered positive reviews from the multiplex audience and critics.

Meanwhile, the worldwide collection of 'Kantara' has surpassed Rs 100-crore mark.

Among the overseas centres, the Rishab Shetty-starrer has earned $567,702 (till Saturday) at the US box office. The Kannada flick did exceptionally well on Friday ($50,628) and Saturday ($82,497) which were higher than previous weekends.

Trade trackers are now eagerly looking forward to see whether 'Kantara' can become the next 'KGF' at the non-Kannada markets.

