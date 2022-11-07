YouTube
    'Kantara' box office collection (Hindi): Rishab's film ends 4th weekend on yet another high

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 04: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' is not showing any signs of slowing down at the Hindi box office as it ended its fourth weekend on a high note.

    In its fourth weekend, 'Kantara' has added Rs 10.75 crore in three days. On Friday, the movie raked in Rs 2.1 crore, it saw a good growth on Saturday as it collected Rs 4.15 crore. The movie made a collection of Rs 4.15 crore on Sunday. However, the business is slightly lesser this weekend compared to the collection made by the movie in its third weekend.

    'Kantara' outperforms 'Sardar', 'Godfather', 'Prince' in Telugu box office during Diwali weekend 'Kantara' outperforms 'Sardar', 'Godfather', 'Prince' in Telugu box office during Diwali weekend

    In the opening weekend, 'Kantara' had raked in Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 7.25 crore in its second weekend. However, the movie collected Rs 11.25 crore in its third weekend.

    The total collection of 'Kantara' at the Hindi box office by the end of its fourth weekend stands at Rs 62.4 crore.

    Now, the trade trackers are expecting the movie to cross Rs 75-crore mark in Hindi belt alone.

    Meanwhile, the movie has continued to do excellent business at the US box office. While the Kannada version has raked in $1,151,334, the Telugu version has collected $863,609.

    The movie has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (played by Kishore).

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 17:53 [IST]
    X