Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay critically injured in accident, admitted to ICU

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 13: National award-winning Kannada film actor Sanchari Vijay has sustained major injuries in a road accident and is currently in the intensive care unit of Apollo hospital on Bannerghatta in Bengaluru.

The 38-year-old actor is said to be critically injured on his thigh and head during the accident. The accident occurred when the actor was riding pillion with his friend on a two- wheeler and the brakes of his bike failed near JP Nagar 7th stage.

The actor has underwent a surgery in the night and yet to regain consciousness. The doctors have kept him under observation and next 48 hours is said to be critical.

Vijay is a very versatile Theatre actor from the Sanchari Theatre, a culture centre and unique theatre, which is also popular as an elegant drama troupe.

Vijay won the 2014 National Film Award for Best Actor for the transgender role in the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu. Harivu, another Vijay film Harivu, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film for Kannada language.