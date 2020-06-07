  • search
    Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39

    Bengaluru, June 07: Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday due to heart attack on Sunday. He was 39.

    The actor had on Saturday June 6 complained of breathlessness and chest pain and was taken to a private hospital. However, he failed to respond to treatment and breathed his last on Sunday afternoon. His throat swab sample have been sent for coronavirus testing.

    Chiranjeevi Sarja
    He is the nephew of Indian film actor Arjun Sarja and the grand son of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad

    Early life

    Chiru was born in Bangalore. He completed his schooling in Baldwin Boys High School, Banglore. Graduated from Vijaya College, Bangalore. He worked as an Assistant Director with his uncle Arjun Sarja for about 4 years.

    Chiranjeevi made his debut in the Kannada movie Vayuputra in the lead role. Since then he has has acted in more than 20 films including 'Chirru', 'Sinrga', 'Amma I Love You' and 'Aatagara' and had earned much appreciation from fans. His upcoming movie 'Raja Marthanda' is in post-production stage, and three other movies were being filmed.

    In October 2017, he was engaged to actress Meghana Raj. They married on 2nd May 2018. Chiru Sarja's younger brother Dhruva Sarja also leading actor in Sandalwood.

