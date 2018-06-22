English

K'taka minister wants to rename Haj House as Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar

    Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmad once again raised the issue of re-naming of the state Haj House as Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar.

    Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. Courtesy: ANI news
    Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. Courtesy: ANI news

    Zameer Ahmad told media persons, said, "Even during Siddaramaiah government, there was a demand from public and Ulemas to re-name Haj House as Tipu Sultan Haj Ghar. I will discuss this with the CM, Deputy CM and will also ask Yeddyurappa."

    The previous Congress government faced a lot of opposition around the celebration of Mysuru king Tipu Sultan.

    Also, Zameer Ahmad Khan ignited a controversy, demanding a pricey Fortuner instead of the standard-issue Innova as his official car.  His demand had drawn criticism from the opposition BJP, which has accused the minister of indulging in expensive tastes despite Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's austerity drive.

    However, Zameer Ahmad denied media reports on the issue. He said, "Media has made it a huge issue. I simply made a request for SUV not a particular brand of car. Am I asking for Lexus or BMW? I am used to travelling in an SUV, one has to tour the entire district. I am asking for a car under the govt provision.

    The state's fleet if 37 vehicles have only two Fortuners - each costing almost the double of an Innova -- which were reserved for the use of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 17:43 [IST]
