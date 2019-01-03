IT scanner on Sandalwood: Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep among others raided

Bengaluru

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 3: Kannada film industry woke up to raids by income tax sleuths at the residences of film actors and producers on Thursday in Bengaluru. According to reports, raids are underway at 25 places including residences and offices.

Currently, IT sleuths are conducting raids at residences of Puneeth Rajkumar at Sadashivnagar, Shiva Rajkumar at Manyata Techpark, Sudeep's residence at JP Nagar. Also, 'KGF' actor Yash's house has been raided.

Also, Producers Rockline Venkatesh, Jayanna and 'KGF' movie producer Vijay Kiragandur have come under I-T radar.

Also read: New Year 2019: Bengaluru City Police win hearts at midnight

Income Tax conducts raids are conducted after information of financiers allegedly investing money in films to convert black money into white.

According to reports, the IT officials are checking the documents at the residences of the producers. All the mobile phones of the people being raided were switched off and the family members were not available to comment.

Rockline Venkatesh is a film actor, producer and distributor known for his works in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi cinemas. He is the founder and owner of the production and distribution company, Rockline Entertainments which has produced over twenty-five films as of 2012.

In 2015, he co-produced Bajrangi Bhaijaan which earned the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.