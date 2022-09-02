YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IT industry veteran appeals to PM for a 'corruption-free' Karnataka

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 2: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai on Friday appealed to Modi for a "corruption-free" government in Karnataka.

    T V Mohandas Pai
    T V Mohandas Pai

    “Thank you Sir! @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda. We need the corruption free development oriented govt that you have run in Delhi for India here too! Corrupt officials should be sacked, corrupt politicians sidelined.

    Decision to dissolve anti-corruption bureau based on BJP manifesto: BommaiDecision to dissolve anti-corruption bureau based on BJP manifesto: Bommai

    All projects accelerated, good governance in future!” the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd tweeted.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    it industry prime minister appeal karnataka mohandas pai

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X